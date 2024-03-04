News
Markets scale fresh highs; Sensex ends at 73,872

Markets scale fresh highs; Sensex ends at 73,872

Source: PTI
March 04, 2024 16:58 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed at new record levels on Monday in a highly volatile trade driven by gains in energy and bank shares and a rally in Asian markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Extending its rally to the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 66.14 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 73,872.29.

During the day, it jumped 183.98 points or 0.24 per cent to 73,990.13.

 

The Nifty rose by 27.20 points or 0.12 per cent to close at a lifetime high of 22,405.60 points.

During the day, it hit an all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.30 per cent to 483.80 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
