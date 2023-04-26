News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets rise for 3rd session; Sensex gains 170 points

Markets rise for 3rd session; Sensex gains 170 points

Source: PTI
April 26, 2023 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their rally for the third straight session on Wednesday amid buying in index major IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and HCL Tech.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

However, continuous foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in global equities restricted gains in the market, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 169.87 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 60,300.58.

During the day, it jumped 232.08 points or 0.38 per cent to 60,362.79.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 44.35 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 17,813.60.

Among the Sensex firms, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC were the major winners.

Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in negative territory.

The US markets had ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.17 per cent to $80.91 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 407.35 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Bank Frauds Continue
Why Bank Frauds Continue
S&P ups long-term credit ratings on Tata Motors
S&P ups long-term credit ratings on Tata Motors
India business to put a spring in pharma's step
India business to put a spring in pharma's step
Akalis-BJP: From nail and skin to tooth and nail
Akalis-BJP: From nail and skin to tooth and nail
BBL entices top cricketers with rule changes
BBL entices top cricketers with rule changes
10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh
10 cops, driver killed in blast by Maoists in Chh'garh
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold

India's trade deficit with Russia grows seven-fold

GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances