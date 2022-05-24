News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 pts

Markets reverse early gains in volatile trade; Sensex falls 236 pts

Source: PTI
May 24, 2022 19:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity indices failed to hold on to morning gains on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling 236 points amid a sell-off in IT stocks and weak trends from global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar/ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE benchmark opened higher but could not carry forward the momentum and declined 236 points or 0.43 per cent to settle at 54,052.61.

During the day, it hit a low of 53,886.28 and a high of 54,524.37.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.55 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 16,125.15.

In the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies,  Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Infosys, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Dr Reddy's, HDFC, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank  and Nestle were among the major gainers.

"Nifty faced selling pressure in the post noon session once again today.

"It opened flat and rose in the morning.

"It later came under selling pressure and closed lower for the second consecutive session," said Deepak Jasani, head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading lower in the afternoon trade.

Stock markets in the US had ended higher on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.46 per cent to $112.9 per barrel.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,951.17 crore on Monday, as per stock exchange data.

"There is no distinct trend in this whipsaw market. Daily trading for the near-term is fraught with high risk," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
What Went Wrong at Axis Mutual Fund
What Went Wrong at Axis Mutual Fund
ED records statement of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
ED records statement of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
Snowfall halts pilgrims on way to Kedarnath, Yamunotri
Snowfall halts pilgrims on way to Kedarnath, Yamunotri
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
Housing prices rise up to 11% across 8 cities in Q4
Kashmiri Pandit employees stir enters 13th day
Kashmiri Pandit employees stir enters 13th day
Sena drops Sambhaji, decides to contest 6th RS seat
Sena drops Sambhaji, decides to contest 6th RS seat

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

OYO plans IPO post Sep, may settle for lower valuation

OYO plans IPO post Sep, may settle for lower valuation

Credit card spend jumps 48% to top Rs 1 trn in March

Credit card spend jumps 48% to top Rs 1 trn in March

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances