Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points

Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points

Source: PTI
May 08, 2023 17:02 IST
Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1 per cent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 level on Monday, boosted by heavy buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Besides, continuous foreign fund inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25.

 

During the day, it jumped 799.9 points or 1.31 per cent to 61,854.19.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 195.40 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 18,264.40.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank jumped 5.08 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added to the momentum.

Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green. The US markets ended with significant gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.79 per cent to $76.65 per barrel.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 694.96 points or 1.13 per cent to settle at 61,054.29 on Friday.

The Nifty fell 186.80 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 18,069.

Source: PTI
 
