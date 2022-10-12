News
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets rebound nearly 1%, Sensex ends up 479 points

Markets rebound nearly 1%, Sensex ends up 479 points

Source: PTI
October 12, 2022 16:30 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, snapping their three-day losing run following gains in banking, power and IT shares amid positive trends in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE barometer climbed 478.59 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 57,625.91.

During the day, it jumped 540.32 points or 0.94 per cent to 57,687.64.

 

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 17,100 level by jumping 140.05 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 17,123.60.

In the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Axis Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were among the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy's, Bharti Airtel, Titan and ICICI Bank ended lower.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Shanghai ended higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.39 per cent to $94.64 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 4,612.67 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

