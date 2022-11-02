News
Markets halt four-day rally; Sensex ends down 327 points

Source: PTI
November 02, 2022 16:45 IST
Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday after a four-day rally amid a mixed trend in global equity markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

After a positive beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the gains and ended 215.26  points or 0.35 per cent lower at 60,906.09.

During the day, it slipped 326.96 points or 0.53 per cent to 60,794.39.

 

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 62.55 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 18,082.85.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Titan were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher, while Tokyo settled lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at $94.81 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,609.94 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
Print this article
