News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets fall nearly 1%; Sensex ends down 502 points

Markets fall nearly 1%; Sensex ends down 502 points

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 02, 2023 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Market benchmarks ended nearly 1 per cent lower on Thursday amid weak trend in global equities and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The BSE Sensex tumbled 501.73 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 58,909.35.

During the day, it tanked 544.82 points or 0.91 per cent to 58,866.26.

 

The NSE Nifty declined 129 points or 0.74 per cent to end at 17,321.90.

From the Sensex pack, Maruti, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Nestle, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled in the green.

Stock markets in Europe were trading lower during the afternoon trade.

The US markets had ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

"Global markets turned back to selling mode with the US 10-year bond yield crossing 4 per cent as a fresh set of US data suggested that inflation will remain elevated for a longer period.

"Rising bond yields are driving foreign money out of emerging markets, and as a result, FIIs were net sellers in the domestic market for the sixth consecutive day," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.51 per cent to $84.74 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) again offloaded shares worth Rs 424.88 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector
Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in Q3
Promoter share pledge rises to 1.61% in Q3
Metal cos see China re-opening as boost to commodities
Metal cos see China re-opening as boost to commodities
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Congress opens account in West Bengal assembly
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
Jaishankar, Qin Gang discuss peace in border areas
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
WPL 2023: Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group
SC asks Sebi to probe allegations against Adani group

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

GST Authority Summon Insurance Intermediaries

GST Authority Summon Insurance Intermediaries

Donations by India's super rich falls by a 3rd in FY22

Donations by India's super rich falls by a 3rd in FY22

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances