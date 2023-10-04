News
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets fall for 2nd day on unabated foreign fund outflows

Markets fall for 2nd day on unabated foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI
October 04, 2023 16:14 IST
Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, extending their previous day's fall, due to unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US and Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 286.06 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 65,226.04.

During the day, it plunged 633.33 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 64,878.77.

 

The Nifty declined 92.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 19,436.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank fell over 4 per cent, emerging as the biggest laggard. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.

Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,034.14 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.91 per cent to $90.09 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
