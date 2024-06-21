News
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end in red; Sensex falls 269 points

Markets end in red; Sensex falls 269 points

Source: PTI
June 21, 2024 16:44 IST
Halting their record-breaking rally, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure as investors pared exposure to oil & gas, capital goods and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Snapping its six-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 269.03 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 77,209.90. During the day, it tanked 676.93 points or 0.87 per cent to 76,802.

 

The Nifty rose 100.1 points to hit a record intraday peak of 23,667.10 earlier in the day.

However, it failed to maintain the momentum and slipped 65.90 points or 0.28 per cent to end at 23,501.10.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Nestle, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, JSW Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and NTPC were among the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 415.30 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.16 per cent to $85.57 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'
Time To Make Budget More Transparent
Companies Plan Yoga Day Celebration
ED failed to give evidence against Kejriwal: Court
'Lotus Won't Bloom In Kashmir'
Mirzapur 3: 'Revenge Is The Main Thing'
WC T20: USA, Windies lock horns in crucial Super 8 tie
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps

What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?

