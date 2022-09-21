News
Markets end in red; Sensex falls 263 points

Markets end in red; Sensex falls 263 points

Source: PTI
September 21, 2022 16:48 IST
Equity indices ended lower on Wednesday amid mixed global market trends ahead of the keenly awaited US Fed interest rate decision.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Sidiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 262.96 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 59,456.78.

During the day, it tanked 444.34 points or 0.74 per cent to 59,275.40.

 

The NSE Nifty went lower by 97.90 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,718.35.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, TCS and Bharti Airtel were the biggest laggards.

However, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nestle were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European bourses were trading mostly higher in mid-session deals.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.38 per cent to $92.78 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers as they bought shares worth a net Rs 1,196.19 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with the BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
