News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets decline 1%; Sensex ends below 61k mark

Markets decline 1%; Sensex ends below 61k mark

Source: PTI
January 04, 2023 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled 1 per cent on Wednesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 636.75 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 60,657.45.

During the day, it declined 700.64 points or 1.14 per cent to 60,593.56.

 

The broader NSE Nifty ended lower by 189.60 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,042.95.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Power Grid, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the major laggards.

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services were the only winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.86 per cent to $80.57 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 628.07 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Keep booking profits with market highs'
'Keep booking profits with market highs'
'We needed a rocky year'
'We needed a rocky year'
'A slip-up can break trust of investors'
'A slip-up can break trust of investors'
Shivam Mavi announces himself on big stage
Shivam Mavi announces himself on big stage
A Day In Malaika's Life
A Day In Malaika's Life
'Where Modi and Doval take India remains to be seen'
'Where Modi and Doval take India remains to be seen'
Gambhir's advice for Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI WC
Gambhir's advice for Rohit, Kohli ahead of ODI WC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?

Where's The Economy Headed In 2023?

How Will Gold Perform In 2023?

How Will Gold Perform In 2023?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances