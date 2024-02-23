News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Making payments for bus, train rides will be easier

Making payments for bus, train rides will be easier

Source: PTI
February 23, 2024 22:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday permitted banks and non-banking institutions to issue pre-paid instruments for making payments across various public transport systems.

Train

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

With the introduction of these instruments, commuters will have more options to pay for tickets besides cash mode.

 

The instruments will provide convenience, speed, affordability and safety of digital modes of payment to commuters for transit services, RBI said in a notification.

Public transport systems across the country cater to a multitude of commuters on a daily basis, it added.

Welcoming the decision, fintech MobiKwik's co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said, "this marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards modernising transit systems".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'In an election year, markets flourish'
'In an election year, markets flourish'
'Next few months are likely to see...'
'Next few months are likely to see...'
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed
Most Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family
Most Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family
INDIA parties finalise seat-sharing deal, but...
INDIA parties finalise seat-sharing deal, but...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

How Smart TV Is Changing India

How Smart TV Is Changing India

5 Electric SUVs Coming To India

5 Electric SUVs Coming To India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances