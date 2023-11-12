Mahurat trading: Sensex gains 380 pts, Nifty at 19,535

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rose by more than half a per cent in the opening session of special mahurat trading on Sunday driven by across-the-board buying by investors.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 380.86 or 0.59 per cent to 65,285.54 points with all its components trading in the green, marking a firm start of the new Samvat Year 2080.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange advanced 109.80 points or 0.57 per cent to 19,535.15 led by gains in IT, infra and energy shares.

Among the Sensex shares, Infosys rose the most by 1.37 per cent, followed by Larsen & Toubro (0.90 per cent), and Wipro (0.83 per cent).

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, TCS, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints and Titan were among the lead gainers.

Broader markets also advanced with the BSE MidCap gaining 227.43 points or 0.70 per cent and BSE SmallCap by 452.11 points or 1.18 per cent.

All the sectoral indices were trading in positive territory led by industrials, IT, metal and services indices.

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by Indian stock exchanges on Diwali, a Hindu festival considered auspicious for new beginnings, including investments.