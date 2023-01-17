News
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 cr on day 1 of WEF

Source: ANI
Last updated on: January 17, 2023 13:14 IST
Maharashtra has bagged investments worth around Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the Annual Conference of World Economic Forum underway in Davos, Switzerland, said state Industries Minister Uday Samant.

WEF

Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

This investment is likely to create direct employment for at least 10,000 people in the state, said Samant on Monday.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Davos today (Monday) for the international conference of the World Economic Forum and he visited the Maharashtra Pavilion prepared at Davos.

 

"In the Maharashtra Pavilion, an impressive display of the progress of the state will be made and MoUs will also be signed here with important industries," said Sawant.

"In the prominent presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MoUs were signed today with various companies and through this, around 10,000 youths will get work," he added.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and Minister Uday Samant, apart from that Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and other dignitaries.

The Davos WEF will continue till January 20.

Source: ANI
 
