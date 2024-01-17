Maharashtra, Karnataka sign MoUs worth crores at Davos

Maharashtra has signed MoUs totalling Rs 1.4 lakh crore at Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meetings with a number of business leaders, the state government said on Wednesday.

Image: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at WEF meet in Davos. Photograph: ANI/X

Karnataka, too, signed MoUs with investment proposals to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore with seven companies.

As part of the MoUs signed, Web Werks proposes to set up a Rs 20,000 crore data centre park in Karnataka, while four other companies plan to invest a total of Rs 2,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

Besides holding discussions with senior delegates from South Africa and other countries, Shinde also met senior representatives from Schneider Electric and Louis Dreyfus, among others.

MOUs have been signed with global giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Greenko Energy Projects.

These agreements are poised to generate over one lakh jobs in vital sectors across Maharashtra, affirming the state's role as India's stable and dependable gateway for global investors, the state government said.

The Lulu Group is set to venture into food processing in Vijayapura district, in Karnataka with plans to invest Rs 300 crore in a plant dedicated to exports.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals intends to establish a global innovation centre in Bengaluru and is actively scouting for suitable campus locations.

On the other hand, Shinde is actively engaged in strategic discussions to forge impactful collaborations and showcase Maharashtra's stability, dependability and commitment to global economic progress at the WEF 2024.