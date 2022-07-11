News
Rediff.com  » Business » Lulu Mall Opens In Lucknow

Lulu Mall Opens In Lucknow

By Rediff Money Desk
July 11, 2022 14:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, July 10, 2022, inaugurated the Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

Adityanath took a round of the mall along with Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali MA and saw its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura.

Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India.

The mall houses 15 restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with a capacity of seating 1,600 patrons.

Spread over 2.2 million square feet, Lulu Mall will also have a dedicated wedding shopping area with jewellry, fashion and premium watch brands.

An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year.

With the Lucknow launch, Lulu Group International will have five malls in the country, the others being in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

 

IMAGE: A view of the LuLu Mall. All Photographs: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Visitors at the mall.

 

IMAGE: A view of the mall.

 

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath with Lulu Group Chairman Yusuffali MA at the inaugration of the mall.

 

Text: Inputs from Agencies
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff Money Desk
 
