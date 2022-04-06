News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Long-pending four labour codes may go live by June-end

Long-pending four labour codes may go live by June-end

By Indivjal Dhasmana
April 06, 2022 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Their implementation is expected to create investment owing to improving ease of doing business as well as initiating pro-worker measures.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The long-awaited introduction of four labour codes, originally scheduled to happen at the beginning of the current fiscal year, may take at least three more months because all states have not framed rules on them. Officials said the introduction could drag at least until the end of June.

Their implementation is expected to create investment owing to improving ease of doing business as well as initiating pro-worker measures.

 

 “Labour is on the Concurrent List of the Constitution. As many as 23 states have framed rules on the codes. Seven states are left,” a key government source said.

The Concurrent List is the one with items on which the Centre and the states can enact laws. However, in the case of a conflict between Central legislation and a state law, the former prevails.

In the case of the labour codes, apart from the states, the Centre too is required to frame rules. The government wants to introduce all four labour codes -- the code on wages; on industrial relations; on occupational safety, health and working conditions (OSH); and on social security -- at one go. Experts said while quick implementation would draw in investors, a few months’ delay would not scare them away, either.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said: “Problems of labour were well known even in the past. Expediting the labour codes will hasten investor interests. A temporary delay in their introduction to my mind should not create any problem.”

After taking a severe beating during Covid-affected 2020-21, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which denotes investment, is projected to grow 14.5 per cent in the current fiscal year. However, when seen on the base year of 2019-20, at the end of which the pandemic arrived, growth would be just 2.54 per cent. GFCF contracted 10.40 per cent during 2020-21.

The Union ministry of labour and employment has been holding consultations with states and India Inc on the codes. Among the four, the most controversial is the one on wages. One of its provisions says if all payments other than wages (basic and dearness allowance) exceed 50 per cent (of the total) or such other percentage as may be notified by the government, then the excess will be included in wages. This means wages will need to be at least 50 per cent of the remuneration of the employee.

As a general industry-wide practice, wages do not constitute 50 per cent of the remuneration. They are in the range 30-35 per cent because remuneration is increasingly based on performance incentives, bonuses, and other allowances.

In a recent meeting, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) expressed the fear that the definition will lead to a sudden increase in the wages on a cost-to-company (CTC) basis.

Given the current financial stress, many employers may be forced to pass on some impact of it to employees in the form of reduced cash in hand in spite of an increase in overall wages on a CTC basis.

“This would mean less disposable income in the hands of the workforce, impacting consumption demand. Given the industries are still trying to recover from the impact of Covid, the additional financial impact will only be adding to their financial woes,” the CII said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Will 2022 see some daunting labour reforms?
Will 2022 see some daunting labour reforms?
Job creation likely to be a major challenge in 2021
Job creation likely to be a major challenge in 2021
Now, states have power to be flexible on labour laws
Now, states have power to be flexible on labour laws
Dom's Take: Dilemma Of Being Aakar Patel
Dom's Take: Dilemma Of Being Aakar Patel
Not in India's interest to buy Russian equipment: US
Not in India's interest to buy Russian equipment: US
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Shanghai restarts mass testing amid record Covid surge
Radiant Rhea Takes Us To The '70s
Radiant Rhea Takes Us To The '70s

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Labour code deferred; salary structure to remain same

Labour code deferred; salary structure to remain same

4 labour codes likely to be implemented by FY23

4 labour codes likely to be implemented by FY23

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances