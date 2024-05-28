News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 or pay higher TDS

Link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 or pay higher TDS

Source: PTI
May 28, 2024 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The income tax department on Tuesday asked taxpayers to link PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate.

Tax

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

As per income tax rules, if a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked with biometric Aadhaar, TDS is required to be deducted at double the applicable rate.

Last month, the income tax department issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31.

 

"Please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024, if you haven't already, in order to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate," the department posted on X.

In a separate post, the I-T department asked reporting entities, including banks, forex dealers, to file SFT by May 31 to avoid penalties.

"The deadline to file SFT (Statement of Specified Financial Transactions) is May 31, 2024. Avoid penalties by filing accurately and on time," the department said.

The reporting entities which are required to file SFT returns with tax authorities include forex dealers, banks, sub-registrar, NBFC, post offices, issuer of bonds/debentures, mutual fund trustees, company paying dividend or buying back shares.

These specified institutions are required to furnish the details of certain financial transactions or any reportable account registered/recorded/maintained by them during the year.

Delay in filing of SFT returns may attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 for each day of default.

Non-filing or filing inaccurate statement may also lead to levy of penalty.

Through SFT, the income tax department keeps a track of high value transactions undertaken by an individual.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
New-Gen COVID Jabs Coming Soon...
New-Gen COVID Jabs Coming Soon...
Why You Should Diversify Your Portfolio
Why You Should Diversify Your Portfolio
I have become gaali proof: Modi on personal attacks
I have become gaali proof: Modi on personal attacks
Growth Question Looms Large Over Chandigarh
Growth Question Looms Large Over Chandigarh

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'

'Now May Be The Time To Go All In'

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances