News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC's mega IPO opens for subscription; to close on May 9

LIC's mega IPO opens for subscription; to close on May 9

Source: PTI
May 04, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

LIC public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, on Wednesday opened for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

The LIC initial public offering (IPO), now open for retail and institutional investors, is set to close on May 9.

 

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue.

The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.

The share sale is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares.

The shares are likely to be listed on May 17.

LIC has cornered a little over Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions.

Anchor Investors (AIs) portion (5,92,96,853 equity shares) was subscribed at Rs 949 per equity share.

LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition.

Even after the reduced size of about Rs 20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country.

So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

LIC was formed by merging and nationalising 245 private life insurance companies on September 1, 1956, with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore.

Its product portfolio comprises 32 individual products (16 participating products and 16 non-participating products) and seven individual optional rider benefits.

The insurer's group product portfolio comprises 11 group products.

As of December 2021, LIC had a market share of 61.6 per cent in terms of premiums or GWP, 61.4 per cent in terms of new business premium, 71.8 per cent in terms of the number of individual policies issued, and 88.8 per cent in terms of the number of group policies issued.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 unique features of LIC IPO
4 unique features of LIC IPO
LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company
LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company
6.48 crore policyholders keen to buy LIC IPO
6.48 crore policyholders keen to buy LIC IPO
Dhawan-Rajapaksa Stun Gujarat
Dhawan-Rajapaksa Stun Gujarat
The Best Food Photographs
The Best Food Photographs
10 Foods To Boost Productivity
10 Foods To Boost Productivity
Can India Be A 'Vishwaguru'?
Can India Be A 'Vishwaguru'?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances