HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » LIC picks up Adani Ports' entire Rs 5K cr issue

LIC picks up Adani Ports' entire Rs 5K cr issue

By Anjali Kumari & Subrata Panda
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 11:46 IST

x

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday entirely subscribed to the Rs 5,000 crore bond issue of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent, said sources privy to the development.

Adani Ports

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

APSEZ tapped the domestic capital market on Thursday to raise Rs 5,000 crore through 15-year bonds.

This was its largest ever rupee-denominated bond issue and also its first 15-year bond sale.

 

“There was only one bid from LIC and it was a pre-approved, privately negotiated transaction.

"No other bids were received, and since it wasn’t a market-based issuance, there was no green shoe option either,” said a source aware of the development, adding that it’s possible that the company was concerned about having to offer a higher coupon rate had it come to the broader market.

“And the tenure was quite long, which typically doesn’t attract banks.

"Perhaps other insurance firms or provident funds could have participated, but Adani approached only LIC for this transaction,” the person added.

The proceeds of the bond issuance will be used by the company to refinance/ repayment/ prepayment of its existing debt obligation.

Additionally, it will be used for capital expenditure towards the development of the port and its related infrastructure.

“Adani Ports, India’s largest private port operator, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 15-year domestic bond issuance at 7.75 per cent-- marking its longest-tenor and largest rupee debt deal to date.

"Such extended tenors are rare for private issuers in India’s bond market, where issuances typically cap at 10 years.

"The coupon, priced approximately 126 bps above comparable government securities, reflects strong and increasing investor appetite amid favourable market conditions,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

APSEZ operates 15 domestic ports/terminals with international presence at four global ports/terminals.

Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals.

Emails sent to Adani Group and LIC did not elicit a response.

According to a note by domestic rating agency Crisil, APSEZ’s bank loan facilities and non-convertible debentures have been rated “AAA” while its commercial papers have been rated A1+.

Additionally, recently global rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed APSEZ’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB-' and removed it from rating watch negative.

Emails sent to Adani Group and LIC did not elicit a response.

In January 2024, APSEZ tapped the domestic debt capital market to raise Rs 250 crore through 10-year papers at 8.80 per cent.

In January 2024, yields on 10-year government securities was hovering around 7.2 per cent.

LIC is one of the largest institutional investors in the domestic debt capital market.

In FY25 alone, it invested Rs  80,000 crore in bond issuances of Indian companies, up 30 per cent from last year.

Meanwhile, apart from APSEZ, other Indian corporate who tapped the market on Thursday had a tough time raising the entire quantum they had intended to raise.

Marquee companies, including Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, which was in the market to raise Rs 5,000 crore (base issue Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 crore green shoe), retained only Rs 2,100 crore at 6.67 per cent through 5-year papers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anjali Kumari & Subrata Panda Mumbai
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SUVs The Flavour While Small Cars Remain Out of Reach
SUVs The Flavour While Small Cars Remain Out of Reach
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!
Improve Customer Service, Banks Told, Or Else!
'Indian Markets To Outperform For Next 20 Years'
'Indian Markets To Outperform For Next 20 Years'
How AI Is Transforming Travel
How AI Is Transforming Travel
India's BPO Industry Gets AI Makeover
India's BPO Industry Gets AI Makeover

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 2

The Cake Collection: 8 Easy But Scrumptious Recipes

webstory image 3

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

VIDEOS

J-K: Kupwara receives heavy rain and hailstorm0:53

J-K: Kupwara receives heavy rain and hailstorm

Rashmika redefines elegance with her stunning look1:00

Rashmika redefines elegance with her stunning look

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over Colombia's reaction to Op Sindoor7:50

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD