HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Key infra sectors' growth slows to 3.8% in Mar

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 3.8% in Mar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 21, 2025 21:53 IST

x

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 3.8 per cent in March, as against 6.3 per cent growth registered a year ago on account of moderate expansion in sectors like coal and crude oil, according to official data released on Monday.

Coal

Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was slightly higher than the 3.4 per cent expansion recorded in February.

 

In March, production of crude oil and natural gas recorded a negative growth.

The production growth of coal, refinery products, steel and electricity moderated to 1.6 per cent, 0.2 per cent, 7.1 per cent, and 6.2 per cent, respectively.

Fertiliser production rose 8.8 per cent in March 2025 against 1.3 per cent contraction in the same month last year.

Cement production growth rose to 11.6 per cent in March 2025 from 10.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.4 per cent during April-March 2024-25 fiscal.

It was 7.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal year.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said based on the expansion in the core sector, ICRA expects the IIP growth to print at 3-3.5 per cent in March 2025.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Minors above 10 years can now operate bank A/Cs alone
Minors above 10 years can now operate bank A/Cs alone
Gold nears Rs 1 lakh-mark on weak dollar
Gold nears Rs 1 lakh-mark on weak dollar
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Will India Sink or Reform?
What helped Sun Pharma stay on its feet
What helped Sun Pharma stay on its feet
Will money in hand from tax breaks spur realty demand?
Will money in hand from tax breaks spur realty demand?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pope's Love For The Beautiful Game

webstory image 2

Food Tour: Mumbai's 8 Not-To-Be-Missed Sindhi Foods

webstory image 3

Bollywood Villains: Now as Toy Figures!

VIDEOS

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing traditional outfits2:19

JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family wearing...

Raveena aces her airport look with effortless charm1:32

Raveena aces her airport look with effortless charm

Disha Patani's sister Khusboo Patani rescues abandoned child in Bareilly2:51

Disha Patani's sister Khusboo Patani rescues abandoned...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD