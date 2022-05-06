News
Rediff.com  » Business » Jet Airways conducts test flight in Hyderabad

Jet Airways conducts test flight in Hyderabad

Source: PTI
May 06, 2022 03:28 IST
Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport on Thursday in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.

Jet Airways

Photograph: Jet Airways/Twitter

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

On Thursday, the airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter that the test flight's operation was a very emotional moment "for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies".

 

Thursday's flight was a test flight, not a proving flight, he clarified.

"The aircraft will position to Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi," he added.

A test flight is conducted to prove the aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally.

After the test flight on Thursday, an airline has to conduct proving flights after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate (AOC).

Proving flights are similar to commercial flight with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board.

Thursday's test flight was conducted with Boeing 737 aircraft of registration code VT-SXE.

