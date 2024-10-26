News
Home  » Business » ITR filing deadline for corporates extended by 15 days to Nov 15

Source: PTI
October 26, 2024 12:27 IST
The income tax department on Saturday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by corporates by 15 days till November 15 for assessment year 2024-25.

Corporate tax

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In a circular, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the deadline will be extended from the earlier target date of October 31.

The new deadline for Assessment Year 2024-25 (for furnishing tax returns for fiscal 2023-24) is November 15.

 

Nangia Andersen LLP Tax Partner Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said this extension would not apply to the Tax Audit Report, transfer pricing certification in Form 3CEB and other income tax forms like Form 10DA, for which the deadline would remain October 31, 2024.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the CBDT's decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns for AY 2024-25, though not accompanied by an official explanation, seems aligned with the upcoming festive season.

"By extending the deadline to November 15, 2024, taxpayers and professionals alike can prioritise accuracy and compliance without the stress of last-minute filings amidst celebrations," Mohan said.

Jhunjhunwala said, "This targeted extension seeks to facilitate compliance during a peak period while upholding the timely submission of critical audit documentation."

Earlier in September, the CBDT had extended the due date for filing tax audit reports by 7 days till October 7.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
