HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » IT stocks, weak global trends drag Sensex down 271 points

IT stocks, weak global trends drag Sensex down 271 points

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 19, 2025 17:40 IST

x

Benchmark BSE Sensex dropped by 271 points on Monday, marking the second straight day of losses due to selling in IT stocks and a weak trend in global markets after rating downgrade of the US by Moody's Ratings.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE barometer declined 271.17 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42.

During the day, it dropped 366.02 points or 0.44 per cent to 81,964.57.

 

The NSE Nifty dipped 74.35 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,945.45.

Among Sensex firms, Eternal, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, HCL Tech and Adani Ports were the laggards.

Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

"Markets languished in negative territory for major part of the trading session as weak Asian and European indices resulted in investors resorting to profit-taking in IT, capital goods and oil & gas shares," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Among Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.41 per cent to $65.14 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,831.05 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IDFC Bank shareholders reject resolution on board seat
IDFC Bank shareholders reject resolution on board seat
Rupee steady versus dollar, but loses ground against..
Rupee steady versus dollar, but loses ground against..
SC junks Airtel, Vi's pleas for AGR dues waiver
SC junks Airtel, Vi's pleas for AGR dues waiver
Tesla's EVs to start rolling out of Satara in Maharashtra?
Tesla's EVs to start rolling out of Satara in Maharashtra?
FTA could lead to job losses for Indians in UK?
FTA could lead to job losses for Indians in UK?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hold Your Nose! Are These 10 Smells The Worst Ever?

webstory image 2

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 3

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads1:15

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru roads

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style0:59

Janhvi Kapoor sets off for Cannes in style

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa1:36

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD