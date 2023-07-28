News
IT, banking shares drag Sensex down by 107 points

IT, banking shares drag Sensex down by 107 points

Source: PTI
July 28, 2023 16:47 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second day in a row on Friday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.

Broker

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 106.62 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 66,160.20.

During the day, it declined by 388.17 points or 0.58 per cent to 65,878.65.

The NSE Nifty declined 13.85 points or 0.07 per cent to finish at 19,646.05.

 

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards.

NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.42 per cent lower at $83.89 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,979.44 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
