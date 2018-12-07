ISB professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian is India's new chief economic advisor

December 07, 2018 16:09 IST

A PhD from Chicago-Booth and a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus, Krishnamurthy Subramanian is one of the world’s leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy

The government on Friday appointed ISB Hyderabad professor Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Chief Economic Adviser for a period of three years.

The post of CEA had been lying vacant since Arvind Subramanaian left the finance ministry after a four-year stint earlier this year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved for the appointment of Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Associate Prof. and ED (CAF), ISB, Hyderabad, to the post of Chief Economic Adviser," said a government notification.

His appointment will be for a period of three years, it said.

Subramanian holds a PhD degree from Chicago Booth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, ISB, Hyderabad