News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors richer by over Rs 13.16 lakh cr in five days of market rally

Investors richer by over Rs 13.16 lakh cr in five days of market rally

Source: PTI
March 14, 2022 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Investors' wealth has swelled by over Rs 13.16 lakh crore as benchmark indices continued their northward march for the fifth session on the trot on Monday.

Investor wealth

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 935.72 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 56,486.02 on Monday.

In the past five trading sessions, the benchmark has zoomed 3,643.27 points or 6.89 per cent.

 

Propelled by the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 13,16,944.74 crore in five trading sessions to Rs 2,54,27,775.78 crore.

"Markets started the week on a buoyant note and gained over one and a half per cent, in continuation of the prevailing rebound.

"After the flat start, the benchmark inched gradually higher, thanks to healthy buying in banking and IT majors and finally ended around the day's high," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Infosys topped the Sensex gainers' chart in Monday's session, spurting 3.76 per cent, while HDFC Bank climbed 3.25 per cent after the RBI on Saturday lifted all restrictions on the private sector lender, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives.

SBI, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro and HDFC were among the other prominent winners.

Only four Sensex constituents closed lower -- HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel, dropping up to 1.66 per cent.

"Domestic equities opened flat but gained momentum during the session, extending the rally for the fifth consecutive day.

"Global markets were mixed amid hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war, but cautiousness prevailed as uncertainty looms with the continuation of the war.

"Also given the US Fed meeting due this week and China announcing lockdown once again due to rising Covid cases kept the market vigilant," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The broader market depicted a muted trend, with the BSE smallcap index gaining 0.31 per cent, while the midcap gauge inched up 0.02 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Regulators Can Stop Being Puppets
How Regulators Can Stop Being Puppets
Unemployment rate at 12.6% in April-June 2021
Unemployment rate at 12.6% in April-June 2021
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Air India
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Air India
China may allow foreign students to resume studies
China may allow foreign students to resume studies
Kabaddi player Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar
Kabaddi player Nangal shot dead in Jalandhar
Govt seeks Parl nod for Rs 1.07L cr additional spend
Govt seeks Parl nod for Rs 1.07L cr additional spend
RBI allows microfinance lenders to fix interest rates
RBI allows microfinance lenders to fix interest rates

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rupee unlikely to be majorly impacted by Ukraine war

Rupee unlikely to be majorly impacted by Ukraine war

RBI allows microfinance lenders to fix interest rates

RBI allows microfinance lenders to fix interest rates

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances