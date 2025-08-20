HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Infrastructure sector growth slows to 2% in July

Infrastructure sector growth slows to 2% in July

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 20, 2025 18:43 IST

x

Eight infrastructure sectors' growth slowed down to 2 per cent in July 2025 from 6.3 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Infrastructure

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June.

 

The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.

In April-July of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 1.6 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent during the same period last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IT Majors' Valuations Sink To 5-Year Low
IT Majors' Valuations Sink To 5-Year Low
Growth: RBI Sees Too Many Uncertainties
Growth: RBI Sees Too Many Uncertainties
India@79: Rising Economy, Lingering Gaps
India@79: Rising Economy, Lingering Gaps
How Gaming Firms Plan To Make Money
How Gaming Firms Plan To Make Money
How Business Schools Must Evolve In AI Era
How Business Schools Must Evolve In AI Era

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Dementia

webstory image 2

10 Classic Khayyam Songs

webstory image 3

Jaipur Shines As The World's 5th Best City

VIDEOS

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243 Languages4:45

Patna Girl, 14, Translates Hanuman Chalisa into 243...

Golden Glory: Nilambur's Sunflowers in Full Bloom Ahead of Onam2:18

Golden Glory: Nilambur's Sunflowers in Full Bloom Ahead...

UK High commissioner to India 'steals' selfie moment at Parliament1:03

UK High commissioner to India 'steals' selfie moment at...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV