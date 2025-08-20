Infrastructure sector growth slows to 2% in July

Eight infrastructure sectors' growth slowed down to 2 per cent in July 2025 from 6.3 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June.

The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.

In April-July of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 1.6 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent during the same period last year.