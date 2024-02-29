News
Infra sectors' growth slows to 15-month low of 3.6% in January

Infra sectors' growth slows to 15-month low of 3.6% in January

Source: PTI
February 29, 2024 17:40 IST
The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6 per cent in January, on account of poor performance of sectors like refinery products, fertiliser, steel and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Electricity

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.9 per cent in December.

 

It was 9.7 per cent in January 2023.

The previous low level of growth rate was recorded at 0.9 per cent in October 2022.

Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed down to 7.7 per cent as against 8.3 per cent in April-January 2022-23.

The output growth of refinery products and fertiliser was in the negative zone.

And the pace of increase in the output of coal, steel, and electricity decelerated during the month under review.

However, crude oil, natural gas, and cement production recorded positive growth in January.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Source: PTI
 
