Home  » Business » Infra development: Rs 1.5 lakh cr outlay for interest-free loans to states

Infra development: Rs 1.5 lakh cr outlay for interest-free loans to states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 01, 2025 13:39 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be provided towards 50-year interest free loans to states, for infrastructure development.

Infrastructure

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Also, an asset monetisation plan will be launched for 2025-30 period to infuse Rs 10 lakh crore capital in new projects.

 

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, she also announced an outlay of Rs 500 crore for setting up a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education.

Further, the Budget outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission is being enhanced to achieve 100 per cent coverage, she added.

Sitharaman also said that urban sector reforms relating to governance, urban land and planning will be incentivised.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
