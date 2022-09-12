News
Inflation rises to 7% in Aug; remains above RBI's comfort level for 8th month

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 19:42 IST
Retail inflation cut short its three-month declining trend and inched up to 7 per cent in August mainly due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Inflation

Photograph: PTI Photo

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 6.71 per cent in July and 5.3 per cent in August 2021.

The CPI inflation has remained above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent for the eighth month in a row.

 

The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding on its monetary policy.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in food basket was 7.62 per cent in August, up from 6.69 per cent in July and 3.11 per cent in August 2021.

The rate of price rise was in excess of 10 per cent in case of vegetables, spices, footwear, and 'fuel and light' on annual basis.

However, there was contraction in inflation in egg and almost flat in protein rich 'meat and fish' during the month.

Inflation had reached a high of 7.79 per cent in April before decelerating in the next months to 6.71 per cent in July.

The government has tasked the Reserve Bank to ensure CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on each side.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
