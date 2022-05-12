News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Industrial production grows 1.9% in March

Industrial production grows 1.9% in March

Source: PTI
May 12, 2022 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's industrial production rose 1.9 per cent in March 2022, according to official data released on Thursday.

IIP

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in March 2022.

Mining output climbed 4 per cent, and power generation increased 6.1 per cent.

 

The IIP had grown by 24.2 per cent in March 2021.

During 2021-22, the IIP grew 11.3 per cent as against an 8.4 per cent contraction in 2020-21.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most
Why Is Govt Increasing Taxes For Middle Class?
Why Is Govt Increasing Taxes For Middle Class?
Revealed: Our Banks' Financial Health
Revealed: Our Banks' Financial Health
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas
Are Tim Paine's playing days finally over?
Are Tim Paine's playing days finally over?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire?

Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire?

SIA's low-cost airline CEO is new Air India boss

SIA's low-cost airline CEO is new Air India boss

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances