IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe

IndusInd Bank may now face ICAI probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
March 14, 2025 12:09 IST

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI may review the financial statements of IndusInd Bank, which is grappling with discrepancies in accounting to the tune of Rs 2,100 crore.

IndusInd Bank

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The private sector lender, on March 10, disclosed about some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio which could have an adverse impact of about 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth as of December 2024 as per its internal review.

 

Analysts peg the discrepancy at Rs 2,100 crore in absolute terms.

Against this backdrop, the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to review the financial statements of the bank.

"As a proactive measure, ICAI-FRRB may undertake a review of the financial statements of IndusInd Bank," ICAI president Charanjot Singh Nanda told PTI on Thursday.

FRRB conducts the review of financial statements of companies to assess compliance with Accounting Standards, Standards on Auditing, Schedule II and III of the Companies Act, 2013, among others.

Also, FRRB assesses the compliance with various guidance notes on accounting and auditing, and master circulars/ directions issued by the Bank of India (RBI).

Chartered accountants do most of the audit works.

IndusInd Bank had also said the accounting lapse was noted around September-October last year and the bank gave a preliminary update to the RBI about this last week.

The final figure will be known after the external agency, which the bank has appointed, finalises its report by early April.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Scale Of Wealth Destruction Is Sudden'
Sensex May Hit 105,000 by Dec 2025
Two Insurers Announce Investment In Bima Sugam
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
Must Read: How To Make Money In A Bear Market

