India's Listed REITs AUM Rises To Rs 2.35 Trillion

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

The five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) in India have collectively distributed over Rs 2,331 crore to over 3.3 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), according to the Indian Reits Association (IRA).

As of Q2FY26, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian Reit market stood at approximately Rs 2.35 trillion.

Reit distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these above-mentioned aspects.

India's five publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth Reit, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.

Excluding KRT, the four Reits distributed Rs 1,641 crore in Q2FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). KRT distributed Rs 690 crore in Q2FY26.

Bengaluru-based peer Embassy distributed Rs 617 crore (up 11.57 per cent Y-o-Y), Mindspace and Brookfield distributed Rs 355 crore (up 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y) and Rs 336 crore (up 47 per cent Y-o-Y), respectively.

Nexus, India's only listed retail Reit distributed Rs 333 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and IRA chairperson, said, "The performance of India's listed Reits this quarter accentuates the remarkable strength, transparency, and resilience that they bring to the country's capital markets. The addition of the fifth Reit is proof of the growing maturity and confidence of investors and sponsors in this asset class.

"With a demonstrated track record of consistent distributions, expanding market capitalisation, and a robust portfolio of high-quality assets, Indian Reits are not just an investment avenue - but a catalyst for democratising real estate investment and driving long-term value for a diverse range of stakeholders."

Together, the five Reits manage a portfolio spanning 176 million square feet of grade A office and retail space across India.

Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 26,700 crore to unitholders.

The combined market capitalisation of all five listed Reits crossed Rs 1.6 trillion as of market close on November 14, 2025.

