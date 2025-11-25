HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's Listed REITs AUM Rises To Rs 2.35 Trillion

India's Listed REITs AUM Rises To Rs 2.35 Trillion

By Prachi Pisal
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 12:24 IST

x

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

Real estate

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The five publicly listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) in India have collectively distributed over Rs 2,331 crore to over 3.3 lakh unitholders during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26), according to the Indian Reits Association (IRA).

As of Q2FY26, the total gross assets under management (AUM) of the Indian Reit market stood at approximately Rs 2.35 trillion.

 

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their taxable income.

Reit distributions are returns which can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income or a combination of these above-mentioned aspects.

India's five publicly listed Reits are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks Reit, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), Mindspace Business Parks Reit, and Nexus Select Trust. The fifth Reit, KRT, was listed on August 18, 2025.

Excluding KRT, the four Reits distributed Rs 1,641 crore in Q2FY26, up by almost 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). KRT distributed Rs 690 crore in Q2FY26.

Bengaluru-based peer Embassy distributed Rs 617 crore (up 11.57 per cent Y-o-Y), Mindspace and Brookfield distributed Rs 355 crore (up 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y) and Rs 336 crore (up 47 per cent Y-o-Y), respectively.

Nexus, India's only listed retail Reit distributed Rs 333 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Alok Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and IRA chairperson, said, "The performance of India's listed Reits this quarter accentuates the remarkable strength, transparency, and resilience that they bring to the country's capital markets. The addition of the fifth Reit is proof of the growing maturity and confidence of investors and sponsors in this asset class.

"With a demonstrated track record of consistent distributions, expanding market capitalisation, and a robust portfolio of high-quality assets, Indian Reits are not just an investment avenue - but a catalyst for democratising real estate investment and driving long-term value for a diverse range of stakeholders."

Together, the five Reits manage a portfolio spanning 176 million square feet of grade A office and retail space across India.

Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 26,700 crore to unitholders.

The combined market capitalisation of all five listed Reits crossed Rs 1.6 trillion as of market close on November 14, 2025.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Prachi Pisal
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why India Is Warming Up To Reits
Why India Is Warming Up To Reits
REITs Can Pay, But Stay Cautious
REITs Can Pay, But Stay Cautious
All you want to know about Reit
All you want to know about Reit
Indian Reits distribute Rs 6,070 crore in FY25
Indian Reits distribute Rs 6,070 crore in FY25
Reits to be gradually included in market indices: Sebi chief
Reits to be gradually included in market indices: Sebi chief

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 2

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

VIDEOS

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

Fortunate to be born when Sri Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan0:48

Fortunate to be born when Sri Ram Temple has been built...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple ahead of flag hoisting ceremony2:46

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shri Ram...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO