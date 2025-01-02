HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's job market ends 2024 on a high; white-collar hiring up 9%

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
January 02, 2025 22:27 IST

White-collar hiring activity in December witnessed a 9 per cent increase compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by high-skill and strategic roles, a report said on Thursday.

Jobs

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

According to Naukri JobSpeak, the index reached an impressive 2,651 points in December 2024, reflecting a robust 9 per cent year-on-year growth, a promising sign for the year ahead.

Key sectors that were primary growth drivers in December 2024, included AI/ML (36 per cent), Oil and Gas (13 per cent), FMCG (12 per cent) and Healthcare (12 per cent), said the report.

 

Top metro cities collectively posted a 10 per cent growth as the year came to an end, it added.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

Meanwhile, according to the report, fresher hiring, which had majorly been muted through 2024, saw an impressive 6 per cent growth in December 2024, driven by creative, lifestyle and retail sectors like Design (39 per cent), Beauty and Wellness (26 per cent) and Consumer Durables (19 per cent), respectively.

The FMCG sector achieved an 18 per cent growth in fresher hiring during December 2024, marking the highest monthly increase for the sector in fresher recruitment throughout the year, it added.

The creative industry showed an interesting technical tilt in December as video editors and interior designers were among the top roles hired, reflecting a balanced demand for visual storytelling and spatial innovation, it stated.

The Architecture and Interior Design industry stood out with a 39 per cent growth in fresher hiring, contributing to the design sector's impressive 51 per cent growth overall, it added.

The report also revealed that following the strong hiring trends highlighted in October, South India continued its robust performance into December 2024, reinforcing its position as a key driver of white-collar employment.

While Chennai (35 per cent) and Bangalore (21 per cent) sustained their impressive growth, Coimbatore emerged as a standout, with fresher hiring growing by 14 per cent, fueled by a 52 per cent surge in foreign MNC hiring.

Hyderabad also posted 15 per cent growth, reflecting the region's sustained appeal for high-skill and fresher roles across sectors like IT, Consumer Durables, and Real Estate.

"India's job market is entering 2025 with vigour, driven by AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning) growth and creative sectors.

"The surge in fresher hiring and evolving C-suite roles shows we're transforming into a more dynamic landscape.

"Traditional sectors like FMCG are embracing this evolution, combining fresh talent with strategic expertise," Naukri.com chief business officer Pawan Goyal added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
