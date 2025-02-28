HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's forex reserve jumps by $4.76 billion to $640.48 billion

India's forex reserve jumps by $4.76 billion to $640.48 billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 28, 2025 20:26 IST

India's forex reserve jumped by $4.76 billion to $640.48 billion in the week ended February 21, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Lee Jae-Won/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $2.54 billion to $635.72 billion.

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the past several weeks due to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatility in the rupee.

 

The forex kitty had increased to an all-time high of $704.89 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended February 21, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $4.25 billion to $543.84 billion, the latest data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $426 million to $74.58 billion during the reporting week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $73 million to $17.97 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $7 million at $4.09 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
