News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » India's forex kitty drops $10.75 bn to $690.43 bn

India's forex kitty drops $10.75 bn to $690.43 bn

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Declining for the second straight week, India's forex reserves dropped $10.75 billion to $690.43 billion for the week ended October 11 in one of the largest decreases in the kitty in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $3.71 billion to $701.18 billion.

At the end of September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $704.88 billion.

 

For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $10.54 billion to $602.10 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $98 million to $65.66 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $86 million to $18.339 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was down by $20 million to $4.33 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
PKL: Telugu Titans down Bengaluru to win season opener
PKL: Telugu Titans down Bengaluru to win season opener
TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function
TN guv, CM in spat over Tamil anthem at Hindi function
Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas
Won't release hostages till Israel leaves Gaza: Hamas
Interest rate cut at this stage could be risky: Das
Interest rate cut at this stage could be risky: Das

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs

Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances