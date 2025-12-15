India's exports to US up 22.6% to $7 bn in Nov

After recording negative growth for two consecutive months, India's merchandise exports to the US rose 22.61 per cent to $6.98 billion in November despite steep 50 per cent tariffs on domestic goods, according to commerce ministry data.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Imports during the month grew 38.29 per cent to $5.25 billion, the data showed.

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 11.38 per cent to $59.04 billion, while imports rose 13.49 per cent to $35.4 billion.

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce.

The Indian team is in Washington for trade talks.

On the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said despite challenges, exports have recorded positive growth.

"We have rebounded," he added.

He said tariffs on India are 50 per cent, while it is about 30 per cent more than the country's competitors, so this is going to be a bit of challenge.

"Exporters are so far holding supply chains... there is a fair expectation on each side that both countries will be able to finalise and work out a (trade) deal sooner than later.

"Let's see how it goes over the next few months," Agrawal said.

He added that India is gaining ground in China also.

India's exports to China, another major trading partner of India, surged 90.12 per cent to $2.2 billion in November due to significant jump in electronics and engineering goods.

It was up 32.83 per cent in April-November 2025-26 to $12.22 billion.

Export of engineering goods jumped six-fold to $655.83 million in November from $87.65 million in the same month last year.

Engineering goods shipments increased 76.11 per cent to $330.62 million.

Imports from the neighbouring country in November rose 18.28 per cent to $10.28 billion while during the first eight months of this fiscal year, inbound shipments rose 12.63 per cent to $84.27 billion.

India's exports to the UAE, the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Brazil, Italy, Spain, and Australia saw positive growth in exports during the month under review.

However, exports to the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia registered negative growth.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in November declined from nations, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Korea, Indonesia, UK, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from the Singapore, Japan, and Thailand.