HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India's exports to US up 22.6% to $7 bn in Nov

India's exports to US up 22.6% to $7 bn in Nov

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 22:18 IST

x

After recording negative growth for two consecutive months, India's merchandise exports to the US rose 22.61 per cent to $6.98 billion in November despite steep 50 per cent tariffs on domestic goods, according to commerce ministry data.

India-US trade

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Imports during the month grew 38.29 per cent to $5.25 billion, the data showed.

During the April-November period of this fiscal year, the country's exports to the US increased 11.38 per cent to $59.04 billion, while imports rose 13.49 per cent to $35.4 billion.

 

The US has imposed a sweeping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering American markets from August 27.

The two countries are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement to boost two-way commerce.

The Indian team is in Washington for trade talks.

On the data, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said despite challenges, exports have recorded positive growth.

"We have rebounded," he added.

He said tariffs on India are 50 per cent, while it is about 30 per cent more than the country's competitors, so this is going to be a bit of challenge.

"Exporters are so far holding supply chains... there is a fair expectation on each side that both countries will be able to finalise and work out a (trade) deal sooner than later.

"Let's see how it goes over the next few months," Agrawal said.

He added that India is gaining ground in China also.

India's exports to China, another major trading partner of India, surged 90.12 per cent to $2.2 billion in November due to significant jump in electronics and engineering goods.

It was up 32.83 per cent in April-November 2025-26 to $12.22 billion.

Export of engineering goods jumped six-fold to $655.83 million in November from $87.65 million in the same month last year.

Engineering goods shipments increased 76.11 per cent to $330.62 million.

Imports from the neighbouring country in November rose 18.28 per cent to $10.28 billion while during the first eight months of this fiscal year, inbound shipments rose 12.63 per cent to $84.27 billion.

India's exports to the UAE, the UK, Germany, Hong Kong, Brazil, Italy, Spain, and Australia saw positive growth in exports during the month under review.

However, exports to the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia registered negative growth.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in November declined from nations, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Korea, Indonesia, UK, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from the Singapore, Japan, and Thailand.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars
2026 will see launch of over 25 new cars
Maruti plans to localise EV components in next few years
Maruti plans to localise EV components in next few years
When One Airline -- Indigo -- Rules the Air
When One Airline -- Indigo -- Rules the Air
The Dilemma Of A Missing Workforce For Climate Action
The Dilemma Of A Missing Workforce For Climate Action
IPO Count Crosses 100 After 18 Years
IPO Count Crosses 100 After 18 Years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White1:10

Sonam Bajwa Stuns in White

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian diaspora in Amman, Jordon3:08

PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian diaspora in...

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance0:57

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO