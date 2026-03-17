Digital Economy to Contribute 20% to India's GDP by 2030

India's digital economy is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach 20% of the nation's GDP by 2030, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence and the global adoption of its Digital Public Infrastructure.

Key Points India's digital economy is projected to account for nearly 20% of the country's GDP by 2030.

The growth rate of the digital economy is double that of the broader Indian economy.

Increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across sectors will accelerate the digital economy's growth.

India has signed MoUs with over 53 nations to support the global expansion of its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) model.

The India AI Mission is providing AI compute infrastructure to domestic innovators at reduced prices.

India's digital economy is projected to account for nearly 20 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, driven by a growth rate that is double that of the broader economy, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Nasscom Global Confluence 2026, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said the digital economy-encompassing the information technology, IT-enabled services, and the electronics sector-currently contributes about 13 per cent to India's GDP.

This upward trajectory, he noted, will be further accelerated by the increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across sectors.

"Currently at about 13 per cent of India's GDP, we are going twice as fast as the rest of the economy. We'll end up being almost about 20 per cent of India's GDP by 2030," Krishnan said.

Expanding Global Technology Footprint

Highlighting India's expanding global technology footprint, the Secretary pointed out that the country has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with over 53 nations to support the worldwide expansion of its successful Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) model. These agreements span countries across the Global South, as well as several nations in Europe and Russia.

India AI Mission

Krishnan said India has created a model for applying AI research to DPIs to foster scalable and affordable options for the world. Under the India AI Mission, AI compute infrastructure is now being provided to domestic innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers at one-third of prevailing market prices.

Additionally, over 10,000 datasets and homegrown AI models have been made available. He expressed confidence that India's software services exports, currently hovering around USD 250 billion, will not decline but will undergo a structural shift.