HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Indian goods to gain edge over China, others in US market

Indian goods to gain edge over China, others in US market

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 23:33 IST

x

With lower tariffs, India's labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather and footwear, handicrafts, chemicals, and gems and jewellery, will be more competitively priced in the US market compared to these nations.

Piyush Goyal

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Goyal also dismissed criticism that New Delhi conceded too much
  • India and the US have finalised a framework for the first phase of trade agreement
  • Reciprocal tariffs on India are now among the lowest

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said Indian goods will have a competitive advantage in US markets compared to products from China and other competitor countries, which face higher levies, following the reduction in reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent.

India and the US have finalised a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, which is expected to be signed by mid-March.

 

Goyal said reciprocal tariffs (RTs) on India are now among the lowest compared to its competitor nations.

These countries include China (35 per cent), Thailand (19 per cent), Myanmar (40 per cent), Cambodia (19 per cent), Bangladesh (20 per cent), Indonesia (19 per cent), Brazil (50 per cent), and Vietnam (20 per cent).

With lower tariffs, India's labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather and footwear, handicrafts, chemicals, and gems and jewellery, will be more competitively priced in the US market compared to these nations.

"So, we have to see our competitive advantage over others.

"And comparatively, India's RTs amongst our peer countries, emerging market economies, and developing countries are amongst the lowest.

"So, therefore, we have an advantage over China's 35 per cent, and we are 18 per cent," he told PTI Videos in an interview.

He added that the comparative advantage always gives a country an edge in global markets.

"The important thing is competitive advantage. Even when we reduce our tariffs (for US goods), it's about competitive advantage," he said.

Goyal also dismissed criticism that New Delhi conceded too much by accepting the 18 per cent tariff while offering duty concessions to American goods.

He was replying to a question whether India reducing its customs duties, while the US is only cutting its reciprocal tariffs, puts India at a disadvantage.

"I don't think this is a material issue at all. When some people talk about it or try to highlight this, it only reflects that they don't understand international trade and they're only trying to mislead the people," he said.

He added that businesses, exporters and industry associations understand these issues and have welcomed the agreement.

"...because they realise the massive trade advantage that this is going to give India. And it will ultimately help our farmers.

"We are today one of the largest exporters of farm products...we are exporting 55 billion dollars of farm and fish products every year. 5 lakh crores.

"All of that is income for our farmers...It'll certainly give them a much bigger value for the farm produce, and farmers' incomes will increase," Goyal said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smallcap To Watch Out For In 2026
Smallcap To Watch Out For In 2026
10 Stocks That May Gain From Budget
10 Stocks That May Gain From Budget
FPIs invested Rs 8,100 cr in a week on US trade deal
FPIs invested Rs 8,100 cr in a week on US trade deal
Gold likely to hold ground; silver braces for volatility
Gold likely to hold ground; silver braces for volatility
Key factors that will drive the markets this week
Key factors that will drive the markets this week

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration0:30

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam1:17

Chitrangda Turns Up the Heat With Effortless Glam

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian diaspora cultural showcase in Kuala Lumpur0:53

'800 dancers in perfect harmony': PM Modi applauds Indian...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO