HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Indian consumers show renewed festive optimism

Indian consumers show renewed festive optimism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 17, 2025 15:00 IST

x

Indian consumers are entering the festive season with renewed confidence and financial optimism, outpacing global benchmarks, according to Deloitte India's latest Consumer Signals: India Chapter.

IMAGE: People throng a market in Ahmedabad, to shop ahead of the Diwali festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

"With inflationary pressures easing and the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) revisions enhancing purchasing power and festive cheer among consumers, this brings a new wave of consumption.

"This wave is backed by greater financial stability and renewed appetite for discretionary spending," a Deloitte report said.

India's Financial Wellbeing Index (FWBI) rose to 110.3 in September - well above the global average of 103.6 - indicating improving household stability and stronger consumer sentiment.

 

A key trend in the report is the sharp drop in the Food Frugality Index (FFI), now at its second-lowest level in three years.

This reflects a shift from restraint to value-driven spending, with consumers optimising rather than cutting back.

Vehicle Purchase Intent (VPI) climbed 6.6 points year-on-year, signalling increased confidence in big-ticket purchases. Electric vehicle adoption also surged, with 60 per cent of consumers now considering EVs, up from 47 per cent two years ago.

Discretionary spending - particularly on travel, entertainment, and personal care - continues to rise, supported by easing inflation and recent GST reforms, which have improved affordability across sectors.

Estimated monthly consumer spending rose from 2 per cent in July to 4 per cent in September.

The Indian consumers today are "more discerning, digitally empowered, and financially confident than ever before," said Anand Ramanathan, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader at Deloitte South Asia.

"What we are witnessing is not just a rebound in sentiment, but a recalibration of priorities.

"Consumers are learning to stretch value, not compromise on aspiration."

While global concerns over inflation persist, Indian anxiety over rising prices has dropped by 5 percentage points year-on-year, with only 70 per cent of consumers now citing inflation as a major worry, the report said.

Spending on travel and hospitality remains steady, with consumers prioritising high-quality experiences and showing increased willingness to spend on comfort and add-ons.

The report underscores a decisive shift in Indian consumer behaviour - from defensive to thoughtful spending - pointing to a more mature, value-conscious and self-assured buyer, setting a model for global consumption trends.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gold may rise towards $4,500 an ounce as Asia drives demand
Gold may rise towards $4,500 an ounce as Asia drives demand
Hyundai to make India global export hub, 2nd largest market
Hyundai to make India global export hub, 2nd largest market
No targeted price level for rupee vs dollar, says RBI
No targeted price level for rupee vs dollar, says RBI
'To Avoid Liquidity Risks, You Must Have...'
'To Avoid Liquidity Risks, You Must Have...'
Gold's $500 Sprint: Fastest 36-Day Rally Ever
Gold's $500 Sprint: Fastest 36-Day Rally Ever

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Facts About Smita Patil, 70

webstory image 2

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

webstory image 3

8 Brave Indian Queens

VIDEOS

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty1:40

Jaishankar meets Egyptian Foreign Affairs Minister Badr...

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi1:54

Brazils VP Geraldo Alckmin visits All India Institute of...

IMF chief heaps praise on India's 'bold' reforms4:18

IMF chief heaps praise on India's 'bold' reforms

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO