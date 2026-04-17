How IndiaAI Mission Is Helping AI Startups Scale Globally

The IndiaAI Mission has chosen 10 promising Indian AI startups for its Global Acceleration Programme, providing them with the resources and connections needed to expand their reach on a global scale.

Key Points IndiaAI Mission selects 10 AI startups for its Global Acceleration Programme.

The programme focuses on health tech, climate tech, edtech, and other AI categories.

Startups will receive resources and expertise to scale internationally through the IndiaAI Mission.

The programme includes online preparation and a residency in Paris at Station F.

The initiative aligns with India's National AI Strategy, promoting cross-border knowledge exchange.

The IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has selected 10 Indian AI startups for the second cohort of the IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme, an official release said on Friday.

Diverse AI Sectors Supported

The second cohort spans health tech, climate tech, edtech, satellite intelligence, and cognitive AI, as well as other categories, in line with India's drive to build global AI champions through IndiaAI Mission's partnership with Station F and HEC Paris.

The IndiaAI Startups Global Acceleration Programme was started by the IndiaAI Mission, under its startup financing pillar, in collaboration with Station F, the world's largest startup campus and HEC Paris, which is among Europe's premier business schools.

Programme Benefits and Alignment

Each cohort equips 10 selected Indian AI startups with resources, expertise and strategic connections necessary to scale internationally, the release said.

According to the release, the programme aligns with India's National AI Strategy, emphasising cross-border knowledge exchange, exposure to advanced entrepreneurial ecosystems and global market integration.

Selected AI Startups

The selected startups include AI Health Highway India (AI-enabled smart stethoscope to screen, detect and predict cardio-respiratory disorders); Awiros (Vision AI platform enabling agentic, context-aware intelligence and automation across large-scale physical environments); Cognecto (An AI infrastructure intelligence platform); Flaunt (Multimodal AI agents for beauty/fashion trends and short-form video marketing); GreenFi.ai Climateforce Technologies (AI-enabled risk management software for environment, social and governance compliance); Infiheal Healthtech (Healo, a multilingual AI mental health companion with human-in-loop).

Global Scale-Up Opportunity

Others in the coveted list are InLustro Learning (AI-powered job simulation platform validating execution readiness of humans and AI agents before real-world deployment); PredCo (AI-powered compliance for modern manufacturing across people, process and product); SkyServe Hyspace Technologies (AI infrastructure for Earth & Space monitoring); and TestAIng Solutions (QA and compliance suite for AI solutions ensuring trusted and responsible AI).

These 10 startups have been chosen through a multi-stage selection process and will represent India's dynamic AI innovation ecosystem at Station F, for an immersive programme designed to support their global scale-up.

The programme includes a three-week online preparation module followed by a three-month immersive residency in Paris, France.

The IndiaAI initiative reflects the government's push to position India as a global hub for artificial intelligence innovation. These startups may eventually seek funding from Indian venture capital firms or list on domestic exchanges like the NSE or BSE. MeitY is expected to announce further initiatives to support the AI ecosystem in India.