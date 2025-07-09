India-origin Sabih Khan appointed new COO of Apple

Apple Inc has named India-origin Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key move in its long-planned leadership transition.

Khan, 58, who has been with Apple for 30 years and is currently the senior vice president of operations, will succeed Jeff Williams later this month, the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Before joining Apple's procurement group in 1995, he worked as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics.

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved to Singapore during his school years before settling in the US.

He holds dual bachelor's degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, and a master's in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

He has spent nearly three decades in key roles across the company.

He rose through the ranks to become senior vice president of operations in 2019.

Over the past six years, he has led Apple's global supply chain, overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfilment.

He has also overseen Apple's supplier responsibility programmes that focus on worker protection, education, and environmental sustainability.

Apple highlighted his pivotal contribution in "delivering each of Apple's innovative products to market".

Williams will continue reporting to CEO Tim Cook and overseeing the design team and Apple Watch.

Upon his retirement later this year, the design team will report directly to Cook.

Until now, Khan served as Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, reporting to outgoing COO Jeff Williams.

He will officially step into the COO role later this month.

Cook praised Khan as a "brilliant strategist", recognising his significant contributions to the company's success.

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," the statement quoted Cook as saying.

"While overseeing Apple's supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges."

The CEO also commended Khan for advancing Apple's sustainability goals.

"He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple's carbon footprint by more than 60 per cent," Cook said.

"Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer," Cook added.

It is pertinent to mention that the transition comes at a time when US President Donald Trump, in recent months, nudged Apple to move production of iPhone to America from global hubs.

Commenting on Williams, Cook said, "Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn't be what it is without him."

The outgoing COO, who completed 27 years with Apple last month, helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world, launched Apple Watch and oversaw its development, architected Apple's health strategy, and led its team of designers, he said.

"Jeff's true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he's created and, while he'll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands."