HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India not pushing for an alternative to US dollar

India not pushing for an alternative to US dollar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 23:43 IST

x

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday said that the country is not pursuing any proposal to replace the US dollar as international currency for global trade.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

"No, certainly not. I think India is not part of any such initiative," he said in response to a question if India is looking at an alternative currency to the US dollar for global trade.

 

Although last year, at the BRICS Summit held in October in Kazan, Russia, India and other BRICS nations had contemplated settlement of cross-border payments in local currency and had agreed for creation of a special BRICS currency.

"We recognise the widespread benefits of faster, low cost, more efficient, transparent, safe and inclusive cross-border payment instruments built upon the principle of minimising trade barriers and non-discriminatory access.

"We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners," the declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit held in October 2024 had said.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

It aims to promote unified emerging economy perspectives in multilateral forums.

Nageswaran further emphasised that there is not a very viable alternative to the US dollar at this point, and it may take even a much longer time to emerge.

However, central banks are keeping their portfolio of foreign exchange reserves on a diversified basis.

The Reserve Bank has also increased its share of gold purchases etc in the last few years, he said.

"So, there is a constant attention being paid to the composition of the foreign exchange reserves, including gold," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Meet India's Corporate Fraudsters
Meet India's Corporate Fraudsters
iPhone 17 to hit India on Sep 19, cost up to Rs 229,900
iPhone 17 to hit India on Sep 19, cost up to Rs 229,900
Three Mega IPOs Set To Rewrite India Inc Story In 2026
Three Mega IPOs Set To Rewrite India Inc Story In 2026
'Money Is Not A Problem For Me'
'Money Is Not A Problem For Me'
SEBI Stands Firm Against Jane Street
SEBI Stands Firm Against Jane Street

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 2

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

VIDEOS

Gen Z protests aftermath: Multistorey hotel in Nepal charred1:34

Gen Z protests aftermath: Multistorey hotel in Nepal charred

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from Maharashtra Sadan1:00

Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan leaves from...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV