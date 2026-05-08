How India's Mining Sector Is Embracing Data-Driven Sustainability

A new report indicates India's mining sector is transitioning to a data-driven sustainability model, driven by evolving ESG regulations and the need for digital compliance.

Key Points India's mining sector is transitioning to a data-driven model for long-term sustainability performance.

ESG regulations are evolving from voluntary to mandatory, data-driven compliance, led by Sebi's BRSR framework.

Digital compliance is accelerating the focus on carbon reduction, waste management, and governance transparency in mining.

Cloud-edge hybrid architectures are essential for India's diverse and connectivity-constrained mining landscape.

India's mining sector is transitioning from sustainability related compliance to adopting data-driven model focused on long-term performance, a report said on Friday.

Evolving ESG Regulations in Mining

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulations are evolving from voluntary commitments to mandatory, data-driven compliance, led by Sebi's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) framework for the top 1,000 listed companies, said the 'Mining 5.0-Emerging mining technologies by 2030' report by Deloitte and the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC).

It also highlights requirements such as BRSR core disclosures, mandatory assurance for leading entities and digital compliance, which are accelerating the focus on carbon reduction, waste management, governance transparency and social accountability, the report added.

Integrated Operating Systems for Mining

According to the Deloitte-ICC report, the next opportunity for India is not to deploy additional point technologies, but to orchestrate existing capabilities into integrated operating systems.

Scale is achieved when data, analytics, AI and governance are aligned across the value chain, enabling faster decisions, reduced variability and system-level performance rather than isolated efficiency gains, it said.

Cloud-Edge Hybrid Architectures

The report further outlined that, given India's diverse and connectivity-constrained mining landscape, cloud-edge hybrid architectures are essential. Edge systems can support low latency and safety-critical decisions, while cloud platforms enable enterprise analytics and integration with multi-mine intelligence.