HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » India Eyes Bigger Share Of US Electronics Market

India Eyes Bigger Share Of US Electronics Market

By Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 20, 2025 10:46 IST

In 2023, the share of US electronics imports from India was a mere 1.9 per cent of the $520 billion they imported, while the total Indian electronics exports to the US was pegged at only $10 billion.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

The electronics industry sees a big opportunity as the Indian government negotiates a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US for enhancing exports to the country in key areas, including mobile devices, air-conditioners, colour TVs, wearables and audio, which have been dominated by China, Vietnam and Mexico.

 

In 2023, the share of US electronics imports from India was a mere 1.9 per cent of the $520 billion they imported.

The total Indian electronics exports to the US was pegged at only $10 billion.

At another level, US total imports across all categories in 2023 was $3.1 trillion, and the share of India was just over 2.8 per cent.

According to a presentation to the commerce ministry by India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), India’s largest exports, based on Harmonised System (HS) codes, is smartphones led primarily by Apple Inc’s products.

Despite that, its total share of US imports of smartphones in 2023 was 8.3 per cent.

The US imported $60 billion in value of smartphones that year. However, Vietnam is bigger than India, with the US importing over $8 billion from that country.

The US imported smartphones worth $45 billion from China, which dominates the sweepstakes with a mindboggling 75 per cent share.

ICEA executives say that with a 20 per cent duty imposed on smartphones by the US recently, India will have a tariff advantage (Indian tariff is 16.5 per cent).

The association is pushing for allowing smartphone imports as part of the bilateral agreement at zero per cent as there are hardly any US manufacturers of phones.

Similarly, the 25 per cent duty imposed on Mexico, which was earlier under a free trade agreement (FTA), again provides an opportunity for India.

That is reflected in the fact that in many other areas of electronics, India has been an insignificant player.

For instance, in switching and routing systems, US imported over $51 billion in 2023, with Vietnam accounting for a fifth of the US imports followed by Mexico and China.

In desktops and servers, colour TVs, and air-conditioners, Mexico has reigned supreme by virtue of the FTA.

For instance, it accounted for 67 per cent of total US imports of desktops and servers, 76 per cent of colour TVs, and 48 per cent of refrigerators.

India in all these segments was an insignificant player. But now with the imposition of a 25 per cent duty on Mexico, it provides opportunity for India, provided it reduces or scraps its tariffs on products like colour TVs and air-conditioners.

China also dominates in two other areas -- laptops & tablets, and wearables & hearables.

The country accounted for 77 per cent of US imports of laptops & tablets, and 43 per cent of wearables & hearables imports in 2023.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Electronics fastest-growing among top 10 export items
Electronics fastest-growing among top 10 export items
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'We Expect 1 Million Start Ups By 2035'
'US tariff issue is an overhanging sword'
'US tariff issue is an overhanging sword'
Did RIL export fuel made from Russian oil to US?
Did RIL export fuel made from Russian oil to US?
India Aims to Double Electronics Exports to $25 Billion in 5 Years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ramadan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 2

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 3

10 Perfect Paratha Recipes

VIDEOS

World Sparrow Day: Time to save the disappearing tiny chirpy birds3:04

World Sparrow Day: Time to save the disappearing tiny...

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali temple0:28

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessings at Mumbai's Krishna Kali...

Sara Ali Khan stuns in short dress0:29

Sara Ali Khan stuns in short dress

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD