India, EU 'very near' to concluding FTA: Goyal

India, EU 'very near' to concluding FTA: Goyal

By Rajesh Rai
June 10, 2025 21:47 IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India and the 27-nation EU bloc are "really very near" to concluding talks for the proposed free trade agreement, with only a few issues left to be resolved.

EU

Photograph: Julien Warnand/Reuters

He said India and the European Union (EU) have both agreed to respect each other's sensitivities so that they do not let the irritants hold back agreements.

"I would believe that in the case of the European Union, we are really very near.

 

"I think we are very close to finalising a very good, robust free trade agreement with the EU faster than most people would imagine," Goyal told reporters in Bern.

In June 2022, India and the 27-nation EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications (GIs) after a gap of over eight years.

The negotiations stalled in 2013 due to differences over the level of opening up of the markets.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Commission President agreed to seal a much-awaited free trade deal by the end of this year.

The India-EU trade pact negotiations cover 23 policy areas or chapters, including Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, Investment, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, Technical Barriers to Trade, Trade Remedies, Rules of Origin, Customs and Trade Facilitation, Competition, Trade Defence, Government Procurement, Dispute Settlement, Intellectual Property Rights, Geographical Indications, and Sustainable Development.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was $137.41 billion in 2023-24 (exports worth $75.92 billion and imports worth $61.48 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, while the EU's exports to India make up 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

In addition, the bilateral trade in services, in 2023, between India and the EU was estimated at $51.45 billion.

Rajesh Rai Bern
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
RBI considers fresh guidelines to curb mis-selling
Air India may help India become int'l transit hub
Would you buy Starlink plans at â'¹3K-4.2K/month?
'Business as usual': Indian cos brush off Turkiye woes
