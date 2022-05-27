Import of paper will be under compulsory registration from Oct 1

In a bid to protect the domestic paper industry, the commerce and industry ministry on Thursday said it has decided to make registration compulsory for importing major paper products such as newsprint, handmade paper, envelopes, among others.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

All imports arriving on or after October 1 will be governed by the Paper Import Monitoring policy that aims to put an end to dumping of such products and address the issue of re-routing of goods through other countries in lieu of trade agreements.

“The import policy of major paper products has been amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System,” an official statement said.

This order will be applicable on a range of paper products such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, litho and offset paper, tissue paper, parchment paper, carbon paper, wall paper, envelops, toilet paper, cartons, account books, labels, bobbins, among others.

Paper products like currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper, among others, have been excluded from the monitoring system.

The development comes in the backdrop of the domestic paper industry raising issues of dumping of paper products in the India market by under-invoicing, entry of prohibited goods by mis-declaration, re-routing goods through other countries in lieu of trade agreements.

“A large proportion of paper products are imported under “Others” category tariff lines.

The move will also go a long way in promoting Make In India and Atmanirbhar in this category,” the statement said.

The government has already created an interface for the implementation of the Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS).

Online facility of registration will be available from 15 July.

In the past, the government had implemented a similar system for steel and coal.

“Any importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of Rs 500.

The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 75th day and not later than 5th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment.

The automatic registration Number thus granted shall remain valid for a period of 75 days.

Multiple Bill of Entries shall be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity,” the ministry said.