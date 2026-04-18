IDFC First Bank Simplifies Customs Duty Payments Digitally

IDFC First Bank now allows individual and business customers to digitally pay customs duty, central excise, and service tax through its integration with the ICEGATE 2.0 portal.

Key Points IDFC First Bank enables digital payment of customs duty, central excise, and service tax through ICEGATE 2.0.

Customers can initiate tax payments via the ICEGATE portal and complete transactions using IDFC First Bank's platform.

The platform offers real-time transaction confirmation and instant challan downloads.

IDFC First Bank is authorised to support tax payments across Direct Taxes, GST, and Customs.

IDFC First Bank on Saturday announced enabling digital payment of customs duty, central excise and service tax through integration with ICEGATE 2.0 for its individual and business customers.

Benefits of Digital Tax Payments

With the integration, customers can initiate tax payments through the ICEGATE portal and complete transactions using banking platforms, IDFC First Bank said in a release.

The platform provides customers with real-time transaction confirmation and the ability to download challans instantly for record-keeping and reconciliation, it said.

IDFC First Bank's Commitment to Digital Solutions

"By going live on ICEGATE 2.0, we are enabling importers, exporters and businesses to meet these obligations digitally with the same ease and reliability they expect across Direct Tax and GST payments," said Ashish Singh, Head ofÂ Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank.

IDFC FIRST Bank said it is among a select group of private sector banks authorised to support tax payments across Direct Taxes (CBDT), GST and Customs, offering customers a single, integrated banking destination for financial and statutory compliance.

ICEGATE 2.0 portal allow customers now make payments digitally across the year, supporting efficient cash-flow planning for businesses and timely compliance for all taxpayers.

This move aligns with the Indian government's push for digital transactions and ease of doing business. Businesses can expect faster processing times and reduced paperwork. The integration will be overseen by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).