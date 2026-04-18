HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » IDFC First Bank Simplifies Customs Duty Payments Digitally

IDFC First Bank Simplifies Customs Duty Payments Digitally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 20:51 IST

x

IDFC First Bank now allows individual and business customers to digitally pay customs duty, central excise, and service tax through its integration with the ICEGATE 2.0 portal.

Key Points

  • IDFC First Bank enables digital payment of customs duty, central excise, and service tax through ICEGATE 2.0.
  • Customers can initiate tax payments via the ICEGATE portal and complete transactions using IDFC First Bank's platform.
  • The platform offers real-time transaction confirmation and instant challan downloads.
  • IDFC First Bank is authorised to support tax payments across Direct Taxes, GST, and Customs.

IDFC First Bank on Saturday announced enabling digital payment of customs duty, central excise and service tax through integration with ICEGATE 2.0 for its individual and business customers.

Benefits of Digital Tax Payments

With the integration, customers can initiate tax payments through the ICEGATE portal and complete transactions using banking platforms, IDFC First Bank said in a release.

 

The platform provides customers with real-time transaction confirmation and the ability to download challans instantly for record-keeping and reconciliation, it said.

IDFC First Bank's Commitment to Digital Solutions

"By going live on ICEGATE 2.0, we are enabling importers, exporters and businesses to meet these obligations digitally with the same ease and reliability they expect across Direct Tax and GST payments," said Ashish Singh, Head ofÂ Retail Liabilities, IDFC FIRST Bank.

IDFC FIRST Bank said it is among a select group of private sector banks authorised to support tax payments across Direct Taxes (CBDT), GST and Customs, offering customers a single, integrated banking destination for financial and statutory compliance.

ICEGATE 2.0 portal allow customers now make payments digitally across the year, supporting efficient cash-flow planning for businesses and timely compliance for all taxpayers.

This move aligns with the Indian government's push for digital transactions and ease of doing business. Businesses can expect faster processing times and reduced paperwork. The integration will be overseen by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UPI and Card Payments Simplify Customs Duty on ICEGATE
UPI and Card Payments Simplify Customs Duty on ICEGATE
Integrated Customs platform on cards in digitisation push
Integrated Customs platform on cards in digitisation push
IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
IDFC First Bank Pays Rs 583 Cr To Haryana Govt
Eligible Manufacturer Importers Scheme, Starting April 1, Will Ease Customs Duty Payments
Eligible Manufacturer Importers Scheme, Starting April 1, Will Ease Customs Duty Payments
I-T dept launches new e-filing portal
I-T dept launches new e-filing portal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO