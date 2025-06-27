HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » ICICI Bank to raise stake in asset management arm by up to 2%

ICICI Bank to raise stake in asset management arm by up to 2%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 18:59 IST

x

Private sector ICICI Bank on Friday said its board has approved additional 2 per cent increase stake in its asset management arm ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

ICICI Bank

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The board of the bank on Friday approved purchase of up to 2 per cent additional shareholding in the ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

This purchase will primarily be towards maintaining the bank's majority shareholding in the event of grant of stock-based compensation by the company, it said.

 

This will be subject to receipt of requisite approvals, it added.

The bank in February had announced its intension to retain majority holding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company even though its joint venture partner plans listing and partial divestment of its stake in the fund house.

ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company while the remaining 49 per cent is with its joint venture partner UK-based Prudential PLC.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 1,815 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 1,508 crore in FY23.

The board also approved amendment to the ICICI Bank ADR Deposit Agreement, subject to approval of the RBI, to grant voting rights pertaining to the deposited securities to the registered american depository shares (ADS) holders.

"The voting rights by the registered ADS holder would be subject to it demonstrating that its holdings are in conformity with Section 12B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with applicable Master Direction & Guidelines, as amended from time to time," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100
10 Indian Startups in WEF Top 100
IBM Can Realise ROI On AI Within 24 Months, If...
IBM Can Realise ROI On AI Within 24 Months, If...
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Are public sector bank employees becoming more productive?
Automatic cars key to Skoda's plan to double sales
Automatic cars key to Skoda's plan to double sales
'India pursuing FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets'
'India pursuing FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front of Calcutta Law college1:30

Kolkata rape case: Students hold massive protest in front...

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary1:03

Asha Bhosle remembers RD Burman on his birth anniversary

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant rains0:53

Aluva Shiva temple in Kochi submerged following incessant...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD